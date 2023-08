Ramirez went 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI on Friday against the Angels.

Ramirez delivered RBI knocks in back-to-back at-bats and now has a five-game hitting streak. In that span, he's gone 10-for-18 with five RBI and four runs scored. Ramirez has gotten inconsistent playing time for much of the season, though the absence of Manuel Margot (elbow) and more recently Jose Siri (finger) have allowed Ramirez to start four of the Rays' last five games.