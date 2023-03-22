Ramirez was removed in the bottom of the fourth inning of Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Phillies after being hit by a pitch in the left hand, Kristie Ackert of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

It's possible the Rays simply removed Ramirez for precautionary purposes, but he'll presumably be checked out in the locker room by the training staff before a team provides an update on the severity of his injury. Ramirez rejoined the Rays over the past weekend following a recent stint with Team Colombia in the World Baseball Classic.