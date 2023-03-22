Ramirez said he's fine after taking a pitch off his left pinkie in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Phillies, Kristie Ackert of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Ramirez was pulled from the contest, but he managed to avoid any sort of significant injury. The 28-year-old is set up to again fill a semi-everyday role for the Rays in 2023 between DH, first base and the corner outfield. He slashed .300/.343/.404 over 435 plate appearances in 2022 but finished with only six homers and three steals.