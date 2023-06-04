Ramirez went 5-for-8 with two doubles, two runs scored, four RBI and a stolen base Saturday across both games of a doubleheader split with the Red Sox.

After the Rays dropped the matinee, Ramirez came up big in the nightcap with a two-run double in the ninth inning that broke open a 2-2 tie. The 28-year-old has multiple hits in four of his last six games, batting .400 (10-for-25) over that stretch with two doubles, a homer and six RBI, and his .859 OPS on the season would shatter the career-high .747 mark he established in 2022.