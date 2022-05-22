Ramirez will serve as Tampa Bay's designated hitter and cleanup batter in Sunday's game against the Orioles, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

Ramirez will get a fifth straight turn as the Rays' DH after going 5-for-16 with two runs and an RBI over the previous four contests. The 27-year-old has largely been a short-side platoon player when the Rays are at full strength, but he's benefited from more steady playing time of late with Manuel Margot (hamstring) and Brandon Lowe (back) recently going on the injured list.