Ramirez is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Red Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Ramirez reached base three times in Sunday's 10-5 loss to the Reds, boosting his on-base percentage to a magnificent .436 since the beginning of June. His hot run of production over the past five weeks has allowed Ramirez to settle in as a regular in the lineup, but he'll get a routine maintenance day as the Rays begin a seven-game week. Ramirez had started in 13 of the Rays' last 14 games.