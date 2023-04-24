Ramirez went 1-fot-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 4-1 victory over the White Sox.
Ramirez followed up a two-run blast by Luke Raley in the second with a homer of his own in the third to put the Rays up 4-0. The 28-year-old has left the yard twice over his last three games and is working on a nine-game hitting streak. He's been locked in at the plate throughout the majority of the early season, slashing .373/.422/.712 with five homers, 10 RBI, 11 runs and a 4:10 BB:K and is also near the top of the league with a 1.134 OPS.