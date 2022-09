Ramirez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Ramirez looks to be receiving some routine maintenance after he saw a four-game multi-hit streak come to an end when he went 0-for-4 in Saturday's 2-1 win. David Peralta will step in as the Rays' designated hitter Sunday in place of Ramirez, who started in each of the previous 14 contests while slashing .339/.333/.403 with 12 RBI and eight runs over that stretch.