Ramirez is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mets, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Ramirez filled in at first base for Yandy Diaz (groin) in Tuesday's 8-5 win, but Isaac Paredes will replace Diaz in the second game of the series. Though he's holding down a robust .925 OPS for the season, Ramirez is still expected to find himself out of the lineup once or twice per week due to the Rays' wealth of options in the corner infield, outfield and at designated hitter.