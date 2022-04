Ramirez went 1-for-4 with a walk, a run scored and an RBI on Tuesday against the Cubs.

Ramirez drove in the ultimate game-winning run in the seventh inning, driving a single into center field to score Randy Arozarena. Ramirez has been a part-time player to begin the campaign, but he has taken advantage of his recent opportunity by collecting three hits in his last 11 at-bats while scoring two runs and driving in two.