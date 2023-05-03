Ramirez went 2-for-3 with a homer, two RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's victory over the Pirates.

Ramirez opened the scoring Tuesday with an RBI single in the fourth inning before swiping second base for his first steal of the season. The 28-year-old Ramirez would later extend Tampa's lead to 4-1 in the sixth with his sixth homer of the season. Ramirez has gotten off to a great start this season, slashing .342/.412/.658 with 13 RBI and 13 runs scored in 85 plate appearances. However, he's seen a reduction in playing time recently, starting just four out of the Rays' last seven games.