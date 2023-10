Ramirez went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run and two runs scored in Saturday's victory over the Blue Jays.

Ramirez singled in his first two at-bats and came around to score Tampa Bay's second run of the game on a Josh Lowe double in the third. The outfielder then launched a two-run shot in the top of the fifth to tie the game at 4-4, marking just his third home since June 8. Ramirez has now recorded multiple hits in two of his last four games, driving in four runs over that stretch.