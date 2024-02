Ramirez lost his arbitration hearing and will earn $3.8 million in 2024, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Ramirez is in his third year of arbitration eligibility and will see a $1.6 million increase in his salary from 2023. He has earned over 400 plate appearances in each of the last two seasons, though he'll face competition from Jonathan Aranda for playing time in 2024.