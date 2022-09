Ramirez is not in the lineup for Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Blue Jays, according to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times.

Ramirez is mired in a 3-for-26 (.115) slump, so manager Kevin Cash left him out of the lineup for the first game of the twin bill even though his team will face southpaw Alek Manoah. Jonathan Aranda will man first base for the Rays on Tuesday afternoon.