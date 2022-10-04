site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rays' Harold Ramirez: Not in Tuesday's lineup
RotoWire Staff
Ramirez will sit Tuesday against the Red Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Ramirez has been in a small slump recently, going hitless in five of his last six games. Isaac Paredes will get the nod at first base in his absence.
