Ramirez isn't in Tampa Bay's lineup for Friday's game against the Dodgers, Kristie Ackert of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Ramirez has been great at the plate all season but is currently in the middle of an 0-for-12 stretch across his last three games. He'll get the day off to regroup while Josh Lowe fills in as the Rays' DH, allowing Luke Raley to start in right field and bat eighth.