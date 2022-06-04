Ramirez went 2-for-4 with an RBI, a stolen base and a run scored in Friday's 6-3 win over the White Sox.

Ramirez contributed an RBI single before scoring on a Randy Arozarena home run in the first inning. In the sixth, Ramirez added another single and stole second. The outfielder ended May on an 0-for-10 skid, but he's now 5-for-11 with a pair of RBI and three runs scored through three games in June. The ripple effect of injuries to Wander Franco (quadriceps) and Taylor Walls) has opened up a little more consistent playing time in the near term for Ramirez, who is slashing .286/.326/.373 with two home runs, 15 RBI, 17 runs scored and two steals in four attempts through 135 plate appearances.