Ramirez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against Atlanta, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Even though the Rays will play without Josh Lowe (personal) for the second straight day to close out their first-half slate, Ramirez will remain relegated to a bench role Sunday. Ramirez has started in only two of the Rays' last six games and appears to be stuck in the short side of a platoon at designated hitter.
