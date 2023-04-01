site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rays' Harold Ramirez: On bench Saturday
Ramirez will be on the bench Saturday against the Tigers, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Ramirez went hitless in his two at-bats on Opening Day. Luke Raley will take over at designated hitter Saturday.
