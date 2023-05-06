Ramirez will sit Saturday against the Yankees, Ryan Bass of Bally Sports Sun reports.
Ramirez is off to an excellent start this season, hitting .321/.387/.607 with six homers in 24 games. His barrel rate sits at a career-high 9.1 percent. Despite that early success, Tampa Bay's crowded roster means he's hit the bench in two of the last three games and 11 times total in 34 contests this season. Randy Arozarena will rest his legs as the designated hitter Saturday, with Luke Raley taking Arozarena's usual spot in left field.