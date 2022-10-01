site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rays' Harold Ramirez: Out of lineup
RotoWire Staff
Ramirez will sit Saturday against the Astros, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.
Ramirez hits the bench after the Rays clinched a playoff spot Friday. Ji-Man Choi will start at first base, while Wander Franco rests his legs as the designated hitter.
