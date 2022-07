Ramirez (thumb) was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday, retroactive to July 18, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

Ramirez suffered a right thumb fracture after he was hit by a pitch Sunday against the Athletics. He's expected to be re-evaluated at the end of the month and is not eligible to return until July 28, which seems to be a very unlikely scenario. The Rays signed Roman Quinn to a major-league contract on Thursday and he will replace Ramirez on the active roster.