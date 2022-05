Ramirez will serve as the Rays' designated hitter and No. 5 batter in Monday's game in Oakland, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

He'll pick up his second start in a row after going 1-for-4 while manning first base in Sunday's 9-3 loss to the Twins. Ramirez is expected to be one of the main beneficiaries for increased at-bats after the Rays placed Ji-Man Choi (elbow) on the 10-day injured list and demoted Josh Lowe to Triple-A Durham on Sunday.