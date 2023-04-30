Ramirez was out of the lineup Saturday against the White Sox.

Jose Siri's return has crowded the Rays' lineup, and Ramirez is the early playing time loser by sitting in three of the team's last five games. Particularly alarming for Ramirez is that the team has opted to keep Taylor Walls in the lineup due to his strong defense, which has forced Brandon Lowe to serve as the designated hitter -- one of Ramirez's primary paths to playing time. Even with a 1.033 OPS across 76 plate appearances, Ramirez's role with the club is currently unclear.