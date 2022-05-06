Ramirez went 2-for-4 with an RBI, a run scored and a stolen base Thursday against the Mariners.

Ramirez drew his third start in the last five games in the absence of Ji-Man Choi (elbow) and after the demotion of Josh Lowe. He led off the second inning with a single and proceeded to steal second base -- his first swiped bag of the campaign. Two frames later, he singled in a run and also came around to score. Ramirez has now collected at least one hit in three of his last four starts, though he has no extra-base hits in that span.