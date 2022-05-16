Ramirez is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Tigers, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Ramirez should see his opportunities in the outfield increase while Manuel Margot (hamstring) is on the injured list, though the lefty-hitting Brett Phillips could end up seeing the larger share of the playing time in right field if the Rays opt for a platoon of him and Ramirez. With right-hander Alex Faedo on the hill for Detroit in the series opener, the righty-hitting Ramirez hits the bench, ending a streak of three consecutive starts.