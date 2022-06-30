Ramirez went 2-for-4 with a run scored and a stolen base Wednesday against the Brewers.
Ramirez reached base on a one-out single in the fourth inning and proceeded to steal second base -- his third of the season -- before coming around to score. He's started eight of 12 games since June 14, though Ramirez's path to playing time is likely to get more difficult with Kevin Kiermaier (hip) expected back in the coming days. To his credit, Ramirez has hit well across the second half of June, maintaining a .378 batting average with one home run, six RBI and two runs scored across his last 14 contests.