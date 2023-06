Ramirez is in the Rays' lineup at designated hitter for the first game of Saturday's doubleheader with Boston, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Ramirez was initially absent from the lineup, but a late scratch of Luke Raley puts Ramirez back in as Tampa Bay's DH. Ramirez started the season hot but has cooled off recently, slashing .189/.231/.378 over the past two weeks.