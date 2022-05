Ramirez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Before heading to the bench for Saturday's 3-1 win, Ramirez had started in each of the Rays' last nine games. However, with all of the team's key position players back to full health with the exception of Brandon Lowe (back), Ramirez looks as though he'll find himself out of the lineup against right-handed pitching more often than not.