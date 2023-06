Ramirez will hit the bench for the first half of Saturday's doubleheader against the Red Sox, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Like many Rays, Ramirez plays frequently but not everyday, as his trip to the bench here means he's started 40 of the team's first 59 games. That puts him on pace for 110 starts across a full season. Luke Raley will be the designated hitter in the afternoon contest, but there's a good chance Ramirez returns for the nightcap.