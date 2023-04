Ramirez is not in the lineup Thursday against the White Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

It's a lineup that is heavy on left-handed and switch-hitters for this matchup against ace right-hander Dylan Cease. Brandon Lowe will DH and Taylor Walls is at second base. Ramirez is sitting on a terrific .354/.417/.677 slash line through 72 plate appearances on the year.