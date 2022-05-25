Ramirez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run Tuesday against the Marlins.
Ramirez has started nine of the Rays' last 10 games, though he had only one extra-base hit in that span entering Tuesday. That changed when he slugged his first homer of the season in the second inning, though Ramirez still has just a .082 ISO across 105 plate appearances. He has found other ways to produce by maintaining a .289 batting average with 12 runs scored, and Ramirez should remain in the lineup so long as both Manuel Margot (hamstring) and Brandon Lowe (back) are sidelined.