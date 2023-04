Ramirez went 3-for-4 with two doubles, three RBI and a run scored in Thursday's win over the Red Sox.

Both of Ramirez's doubles came in the Rays' seven-run fifth inning. He'd open the frame with his first two-bagger before clearing the bases with a grounder down the third base line. Ramirez now has 10 hits in his last 23 at-bats, including three doubles and three home runs. His OPS is up to 1.092 early in the season with seven RBI and six runs scored.