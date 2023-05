Ramirez is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Cubs.

Ramirez will cede designated-hitter duties to Luke Raley in the series opener in Chicago. The Rays turned to Ramirez at DH for both of the final two games of their weekend series with the Dodgers, with the 28-year-old going 4-for-10 with a home run between those contests to raise his season-long average up to .295.