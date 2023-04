Ramirez is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Astros, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The Tampa Bay outfield and designated-hitter picture became more murky Tuesday with Jose Siri (hamstring) returning from the injured list, but despite getting Tuesday off, Ramirez should be well insulated from a playing-time perspective. Ramirez enters the series opener in Houston sporting a monstrous 1.145 OPS over his 69 plate appearances on the season.