Ramirez is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cardinals, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

With Wander Franco (quadriceps) recently joining Brandon Lowe (back) on the 10-day injured list, more reps have indirectly opened up for Ramirez, who was included in the lineup in four of the past six games. The Rays may still take a rotation approach to the designated-hitter spot, but Ramirez still looks in good position to occupy that spot in most games until the team reclaims some health.