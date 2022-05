Ramirez is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Angels, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Ramirez will head to the bench after he saw a five-game hitting streak come to an end with an 0-for-3 performance in Tuesday's 12-0 loss to the Angels. The 27-year-old had started in five of the Rays' last six games, but he'll likely be deployed a short-side platoon player for Tampa Bay moving forward as long as Manuel Margot (hamstring) isn't forced to the injured list.