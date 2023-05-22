site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rays' Harold Ramirez: Taking seat Monday
Ramirez is absent from the Rays' lineup for Monday's game against the Blue Jays, Kristie Ackert of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The Rays will use Josh Lowe in the designated hitter spot and Luke Raley in right field. Ramirez had started each of the last four contests.
