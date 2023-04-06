Ramirez went 2-for-4 with a single and a solo home run in Wednesday's 7-2 victory over the Nationals.

After an 0-for-8 slump, Ramirez broke out with two hits, including a solo home run in the sixth inning that extended the Rays' lead to 4-2. Despite his positive outing, the 28-year-old must compete with Luke Raley for designated hitter responsibilities, where whoever has the better pitching matchup will likely get the start. Although Ramirez has demonstrated the potential to make a significant impact, he is not anticipated to be a substantial contributor down the stretch.