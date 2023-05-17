Ramirez went 4-for-5 with two RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 8-5 win over the Mets.

Ramirez recorded his second three-hit game of the campaign and drove in his first two runs since May 5. The 31-year-old not only got his first start of the season as the Rays' leadoff hitter, but he was batted leadoff against a righty in Justin Verlander. Ramirez certainly didn't disappoint in a big spot for him and could remain atop the order until Yandy Diaz (groin) can return to the lineup. Ramirez is now slashing an impressive .324/.375/.550 with six homers, 17 RBI, 17 runs and an 8:24 BB:K over 120 plate appearances.