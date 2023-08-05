Ramirez went 3-for-5 with one RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 8-0 win over the Tigers.

Ramirez is quietly batting .290 to go along with nine homers, four steals, 38 RBI and 37 runs scored. The Rays' roster is crowded and Ramirez often finds himself out of the starting lineup against right-handed pitchers, though it's far from a strict platoon role. Curtis Mead's promotion only crowds things further, but Ramirez should continue to start roughly four days per week.