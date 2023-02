Ramirez won his arbitration case against the Rays and will make $2.2 million in 2023, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Tampa Bay had filed at $1.9 million, so it's a $300,000 victory here for Ramirez. The 28-year-old slashed .300/.343/.404 with six home runs and three stolen bases in 120 games played last season. He projects to hit in the heart of the Rays' batting order this year.