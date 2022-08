Feyereisen (shoulder) will throw another bullpen session this week prior to heading to Triple-A Durham to throw live batting practice, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Feyereisen felt good after throwing a bullpen session Monday, so he's been cleared to throw another before progressing to facing hitters. The right-hander will likely require a rehab assignment at some point, so it seems unlikely that he'll be in the mix to rejoin the Rays until at least September.