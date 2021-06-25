Feyereisen (4-3) walked one and did not allow a hit over one inning of relief to earn the win in Thursday's 1-0 victory over Boston.

Feyereisen pitched a tidy ninth inning of a scoreless tie, working around a Rafael Devers walk to set down Xander Bogaerts, Hunter Renfroe and Enrique Hernandez. Feyereisen has allowed just one unearned run over 9.2 innings during the month of June, albeit with an underwhelming 8:9 K:BB. He hasn't had a save opportunity since May 31 but still remains squarely in the late-inning picture for the Rays.