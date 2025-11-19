Tampa Bay selected Areinamo's contract from Double-A Montgomery on Tuesday, thus protecting him from the Rule 5 Draft, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The Rays acquired Areinamo in a deal with Milwaukee in late July. The 21-year-old had been playing at the High-A level prior to the trade, but he immediately jumped up Double-A with the Rays and slashed .255/.316/.397 with four homers, 19 RBI and six stolen bases over 37 contests. Areinamo can play multiple infield positions and has shown a bit of pop along with good speed on the basepaths, Perhaps most impressively, he's struck out below a 13 percent clip each of the past three seasons.