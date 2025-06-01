Mangum went 2-for-5 with a home run and three total RBI against the Astros in a 16-3 victory Saturday.

Mangum notched an RBI single in the sixth inning and added a two-run homer in the seventh. The long ball was the first of the 29-year-old's big-league career in his 23rd game. Mangum probably isn't going to become a sudden power source for the Rays -- he's never hit more than nine home runs in a professional season -- but he is slashing a cool .329/.370/.421 with eight stolen bases and just eight strikeouts through 81 plate appearances in his rookie campaign.