Mangum went 1-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored Tuesday against the Angels.

Mangum remains a near everyday player for the Rays but has struggled mightily since the All-Star break. He's gone just 8-for-51 with one double and three runs scored, with Tuesday marking his first RBI in his last 16 starts. Positively, Mangum does have four stolen bases in that span, but his fantasy value is limited.