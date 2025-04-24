Mangum was removed from Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks due to left groin tightness, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Mangum pulled up after failing to beat out a grounder in the fourth inning, and he seemed hesitant to put weight on his left leg. He was able to walk back to the dugout under his own power but was replaced defensively when the Rays took the field. The severity of the 29-year-old's injury remains unknown, though it's possible he misses at least a game or two to avoid playing through any lingering soreness.