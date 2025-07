Mangum is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Mangum will cede his spot in the outfield to Jonny DeLuca, who will cover center field while Chandler Simpson shifts over to left field. Since the All-Star break, Mangum has started in nine of the Rays' 13 contests while slashing just .147/.194/.176 with two stolen bases, two runs and zero RBI.