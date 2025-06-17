Mangum went 3-for-4 with a double, a run scored and three RBIs during Monday's 7-1 win over the Orioles.

Mangum has continued to be hot at the plate since his return from the injured list in late May. He's reached base in seven straight games and he's done plenty of damage too with 12 hits, eight RBIs and five runs scored in that time. The 29-year-old has been good in a relatively small sample size this season, slashing .315/.360/.386 in 37 games played.